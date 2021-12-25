Local bodies’ election: ECP withholds results of Nowshera, Jehangira tehsils

NOWSHERA: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has withheld the results of the local government elections of Nowshera and Jehangira tehsils.

According to District Returning Officer Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Mir Raza Ozgan, the ECP had held back the results of the December 19 local bodies’ polls of Nowshera and Jehangira tehsils.

The official said that re-election would take place at one polling booth in Pahari Katikhel in Nowshera tehsil while re-election would be held at the entire women polling station in Maneri Jahan in Mera Misri Banda Union Council in Jehangira tehsil.

Scores of unruly men stormed two women polling stations in the district on December 19 during the local government election. The mob broke ballot boxes and burned the ballot papers.

The hooliganism had led to the postponement of the election at the two women polling stations in Nowshera and Jehangira tehsils.

The police also registered cases against scores of people for ransacking the polling stations.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ishaq Khattak, the son of Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, was running for the slot of chairman Nowshera tehsil. He was facing his first cousin Ahad Khattak, who was contesting the election on the ticket of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Ahad Khattak is the son of Liaqat Khattak, who was a former minister in the PTI government.

Ahad Khattak parted ways with the PTI and joined the PPP recently.

Ishaq Khattak polled 49,084 votes, Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl bagged 40,972, Ahad Khattak got 33,316 while Mian Babar Shah of Awami National Party trailed behind with 18,000 votes.

In Jehangira tehsil, according to unofficial results, PTI candidate Kamran Raziq Khan emerged victorious by getting 32,617, PPP’s Jamshed Khan polled 28,014 and came second while ANP’s Sikandar Masood trailed with 24,562.