A happy Christmas!

The News wishes you a very joyful Christmas and holiday season despite these difficult times. May it be filled with laughter, joy, and peace. Meeting with friends and colleagues, long-awaited family get-togethers, all these things will probably be somewhat restricted again this year if people are serious about observing SOP’s, what with the new variant rearing its ugly head but people who are celebrating should count them lucky - at least they can do so. There are so many - young and old - who cannot for various reasons.

Sharing this season together is the greatest gift of all, so remember those who are ill; suffering or are unable to mark the day in the manner they would like – a little discreet help will go a long way to make their celebrations memorable.

Once again – a very happy Christmas and holiday season to all our readers. May your day be filled with happiness and the joy of sharing.