Aisam sees opportunity against Lithuania in Davis Cup playoff

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan are set to host Lithuania in the Davis Cup World Group 1 Playoff at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on March 4-5, 2022, ace player Aisamul Haq believes hosts have a good opportunity to topple the European powerhouse.

The two sides have never played against each other in the Davis Cup before. It was on the spin of the coin that the host country was decided with Pakistan having better luck.

Talking to ‘The News’ on the sidelines of Serena National Ranking Tennis at the PTF Complex Friday, Aisam said Pakistan were lucky to have won the hosting right of the play off. “If Pakistan have any chances against the European leading team that is at home. We were lucky to beat Lithuania on the spin of coin to earn hosting rights. It is the grass surface that suits us and I believe with best of efforts we can topple the visitors to stay among the leading Davis Cup teams in the world,” he said.

Among the 24 teams from around the world that are to be seen in action in the Play Offs, Pakistan are seeded ninth. India will also be playing the World Group I play off match against Denmark at home on the same dates.

“There are a few very strong Lithuanian players in the ATP ranking with one ranked among the top hundred,” Aisam said. “I don’t know about others but one of the leading players is very good as I have played against him. We have to play very good tennis to beat the visiting team,” the Pakistani international star said.

Aisam, however, is uncertain whether he will be playing singles during the forthcoming play off. “Definitely along with Aqeel I will be playing doubles but I am not sure whether I will be in a position to play singles? Though officials are eager to see me playing singles, it all depends on my fitness and form. Once I feel I am in a better position to decide on my role in the tie, I will do that. But I must confess here that Pakistan tennis needs youngsters’ contribution. Youngsters must come up to contribute to Pakistan tennis success. They need to work hard in order to match the best around the world. Besides working hard, they need international exposure which is a must for grooming a talented player.”

Aisam and Aqeel have been serving Pakistan in the Davis Cup since the start of the century. “We have given our heart out for the national cause. Now it is time for the youngsters to come forward and take over,” Aisam said.

He is heading for the Australian Open where he will be competing in the doubles event. His partner this time around will be former top hundred player Alexander Nedevoy of Kazakhstan.

“Yes, I am leaving for Melbourne on December 27 to figure in the Australian Open. This time around I have a new partner for doubles for the Open that starts from January 17. We are in the main draw and hopefully will be in a position to perform well. Before the start of competition, we will be having practice matches. The main reason for my leaving earlier is to concentrate on practice and training ahead of the start of the event.”