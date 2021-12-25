The recent statistics of Transparency International’s National Corruption Perception Survey, conducted this year highlights the weaknesses of the PTI regime. The survey found that 85.9 percent of the respondents believe that the government’s self-accountability was not satisfactory. Almost a decade ago, Fasih Bokhari, the former NAB chairman, estimated that Pakistan lost around Rs7 billion per day to corruption. One can only imagine where the figure stands today, because there is no denying that corruption is prevalent as ever. It has resulted in economic and socioeconomic crises across the country. Without concerete efforts to nip corruption in the bud, the country cannot prosper.

Mohammad Ali Soomro

Usta Mohammad