Minor assaulted, suspect arrested

LAHORE:A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a suspect in the Shahdara area on Friday. The victim was playing in the street alone. The suspect lured him to a place where he sexually assaulted her. Police have arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

SHOT DEAD: A 19-year-old boy was killed over a minor dispute in the Kahna area Friday. Police said the suspect Latif was annoyed over the victim for passing through a street. He forbade him. On the issue, both of them exchanged harsh words. The suspect whipped out weapon and shot dead the victim identified as Adil, 19. Police removed the body to morgue.

In another incident, a woman was killed by unidentified suspects at roof of her house in Shahdara Town on Friday. The victim Rehana, 45, was reportedly sleeping at first floor of the house. Suddenly, the house members heard a gunshot. When they rushed to the spot found the victim in a pool of blood.

ELECTROCUTED: A worker died of electrocution in a housing society at Chandrai Road. The victim Zawar Hussain was busy in work at Haq Nawaz Chowk. Suddenly, he touched an electric wire. The victim received serious electric shock that claimed his life.

FIRE: Valuables were reduced to ashes at a cotton godown on Band Road. Nearby people called rescue teams. The teams reached the spot and extinguished it. The fire turned so huge that the toll plaza on the road needed to be closed for some time to facilitate the firefighting operation.

QUACK HELD: A homeopathic quack was arrested for sexually harassing a woman in the Nawankot area. The victim along with her father was visiting his clinic. When her father went outside the clinic to buy medicine, the suspect Mazhar Chishti told her that he was going to administer an injection to her. He started making indecent gestures with her. She cried for help. Police arrested him and registered a case.

ACCIDENTS: Around 17 people died, whereas 1,023 were injured in 999 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 584 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 439 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

The analysis showed that 440 drivers, 51 underage drivers, 148 pedestrians, and 452 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic accidents. The statistics show that 258 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 278 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 73 in Multan with 70 victims and at third Faisalabad with 68 accidents and 73 victims.