Buzdar stresses national unity

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on the birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, has said towering personalities like him are born after centuries. Under the energetic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the dream of a free homeland became a reality for Muslims, he said. Quaid-i-Azam urged the people to follow the moto of unity, faith and discipline while establishing a welfare society on the principles of tolerance, brotherhood and patience was his dream. By following the ideas of Quaid-i-Azam, we can make Pakistan a true welfare state, he maintained. PM Imran Khan is toiling to make Quaid-i-Azam's dreams a reality. The best way to pay homage is to create an ideal atmosphere of unity and solidarity in our ranks as a nation by putting aside all political and personal interests. Let's reiterate our commitment today to make this country strong and great by following the vision of Quaid-i-Azam, he concluded.

Security: The chief minister directed the IG police to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the celebrations planned in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the festival of Christmas.

In a statement, the CM directed to ensure implementation of the devised security plan and stressed that nothing is more important than the protection of life and property of the people. Special attention should be given to the security of churches, markets and public parks, he said and added that additional force should be deputed if needed.

GREETS: Usman Buzdar has extended heartiest felicitations to the Christian community on the festival of Christmas, adding that December 25 is a day of happiness for Muslims and the Christian community alike. It is the birthday of Jesus Christ and the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah too. In his message, the CM said the Christmas festivity provides an opportunity to promote unity, love and mutual relations.

OPC: A delegation, led by Vice-Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Tariq Mahmood-ul-Hassan, called on Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM announced holding monthly meetings with expatriates for consultations as overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset to the country. He said the PTI-led government has given the right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis, which is their democratic right.

condemns attack: The CM strongly condemned terrorists' attack on security forces check post in the Kech area of Balochistan province and paid tributes to the sacrifice of martyred Lance Naik Manzar Abbas and Sepoy Abdul Fateh.

The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved families and stated that all the sympathies of the government were with the bereaved families.