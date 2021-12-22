Winter vacation notified from Dec 23 to Jan 6 in Punjab

LAHORE: Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has issued winter vacation schedule for the province’s public and private sector higher education institutes. As per the notification, winter vacation will be observed in higher education institutes (HEIs), both public and private sector, under the jurisdiction of Higher Education Department from Dec 23, 2021 to January 6, 2022. The institutes have also been directed to assure 100pc vaccination of teaching & non-teaching staff and students by the opening of the institutes. Meanwhile, while Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas had recently announced winter vacation for “all” public and private schools starting December 23, but a notification issued in this regard says winter vacation in 24 selected districts of the province will start from December 23.
As per the notification issued by the School Education Department (SED) Punjab, winter vacation in rest of the 12 districts of the province will be observed from January 3 to January 13, 2022. The notification reads that in view of the instructions of NCOC and ongoing vaccination drive in schools, all public and private schools in districts Jhelum, Mianwali, Attock, Muzaffargarh, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Rajanpur, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan and Chiniot shall remain closed for winter vacation from Jan 3 to Jan 13, 2022 while in rest of the 24 districts winter vacation will be observed from Dec 23, 2021 to Jan 6, 2022.
ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the party has emerged as an effective force in Khyber...
Islamabad: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania...
SUKKUR: The Anti-Narcotics Force in a joint operation with Rangers seized 69 kilograms of opium and 85 grams of heroin...
SUKKUR: Adviser to Sindh CM on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan predicted the bright future of opposition, while foresaw the...
SUKKUR: An Accountability Court in Sukkur extended pre-arrest bail of Bilawal Bhutto’s political secretary Jamil...
Accused confesses to killing his wife claiming that he could not control his emotions when he saw his wife with the...
Comments