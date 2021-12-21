OIC meeting a historic achievement: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said the OIC foreign ministers’ meeting in Pakistan is a historic achievement and Prime Minister Imran has successfully drawn the world's attention towards the crisis in Afghanistan and Kashmir.
Addressing a press conference at the Jammu and Kashmir House here on Monday, he said the forces isolating Pakistan have themselves become isolated. Imran drew the attention of the participants of the conference towards the unsolved Kashmir dispute.
He said an OIC meeting should also be convened on the Kashmir issue for resolving the lingering dispute to establish lasting peace in the region.
