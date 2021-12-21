Green plans

With sprawling urban centres across the country, greenery is disappearing fast. Landscape which once thrived with flora and fauna, is now a concert jungle. The picture may be even more depressing in future if we are unable to control unbridled urbanisation – or do something to preserve some greenery in urban areas. It is in this backdrop that the PM has directed the Punjab government to take legal action against the elements involved in encroachment and building illegal housing societies. But the challenge is to have consonance between deeds and words. Environmentalists have raised serious concerns about recent such projects that are likely to cause harm to the environment. Though the rapidly increasing population makes it hard to contain urbanisation, at least we can use environment-friendly material, as the PM has instructed the authorities responsible for such projects.

Blue roads and energy-efficient construction materials are new innovations that make urban centres more environment-friendly. Some advanced countries in the world have turned their busy stretches of roads bright blue to cool the tarmac surface and reduce the temperature of surrounding areas. Similarly, energy efficiency can also play a significant role in new urbanisation by using less energy to provide the same product or services, such as heating, lighting, and transportation. Then there is a need to introduce renewable energy sources in urban centres which may increase energy efficiency which is a strong pillar of sustainable development in today’s world. Pakistani urban areas desperately need energy efficiency by using abundant and cheap renewable resources in urban areas to keep them green. A safe and reliable reduction in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions is vital for green urbanisation.

The climate crisis that Pakistan and other countries are facing is not a minor issue, neither is it easy to tackle. Energy-efficiency experts worldwide have identified several areas where we can make green urbanisation by saving energy. They include buildings and homes, businesses and industries, trade and transport, all of which can make substantial contributions by recycling for green urbanisation. Smart trees are another innovation that is helping in green urbanisation. Green spaces in cities provide a low-tech way to help remedy the growing problem of air pollution. Old methods were costly to maintain and space intensive. Now a single tree that has the environmental benefits of a small forest has the potential as a freestanding vertical unit covered in moss and lichens which absorb particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and ozone. If the government is able to follow the instructions of the PM by introducing a green urbanisation model in Lahore, other cities in the country may also replicate it to reduce pollution. All said and done, there is a pressing need to reduce the adverse impact of pollution across the country especially in urban areas.