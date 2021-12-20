The alarming air pollution problem that the world is experiencing is a consequence of mismanagement of industrial waste. The increasing number of factories are becoming a matter of concern because they are responsible for releasing harmful gases and smoke into the atmosphere. If the situation continues, the whole world will be completely surrounded by poisonous gases.
Industries must be made responsible for purifying impure gases before releasing them into the environment. Factories must also be built away from the residential vicinities. The relevant authorities must take appropriate actions to remedy the problem, before it is too late.
Usba Fayyaz
Lahore
On December 15, it was reported that two men committed suicide in two different cities. The first hanged himself from...
This refers to the editorial ‘Herculean task’ . It appropriately declares the PTI government’s insistence on...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the condition of traffic on the Grand Trunk Road...
It is distressing to see the treatment meted out to people of the transgender community. Their needs are ignored, and...
This refers to the article ‘Can the OIC avert the Afghanistan crisis?’ by Zunaira Inam Khan . The writer covers...
Before Imran Khan had made his earliest forays into politics, he seemed to be clear about the importance of...
Comments