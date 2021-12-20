The alarming air pollution problem that the world is experiencing is a consequence of mismanagement of industrial waste. The increasing number of factories are becoming a matter of concern because they are responsible for releasing harmful gases and smoke into the atmosphere. If the situation continues, the whole world will be completely surrounded by poisonous gases.

Industries must be made responsible for purifying impure gases before releasing them into the environment. Factories must also be built away from the residential vicinities. The relevant authorities must take appropriate actions to remedy the problem, before it is too late.

Usba Fayyaz

Lahore