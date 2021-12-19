COAS urges ‘sincere’ efforts to avert catastrophe in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Saturday the world can ill-afford to have an unstable Afghanistan that is prone to economic collapse.

During a meeting with Jasper Wieck, Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan, matters of mutual interest, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan and collaboration on humanitarian measures were discussed. The COAS said that Pakistan values Germany’s role in global and regional affairs and looks forward to enhancing the bilateral relationship.

The COAS stressed the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan. He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, especially efforts for border management, role in regional stability, and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi on Saturday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, enhanced defence and security cooperation, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and collaboration on humanitarian measures were discussed. The COAS said Pakistan values Indonesia’s role in global and regional affairs and looks forward to enhance bilateral relationship. He stressed urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The COAS emphasised that the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia. He reiterated that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play her part for improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.