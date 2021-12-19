Driven to extremes

Unfortunately, the number of suicide cases in Pakistan is rising. There is no denying that people are going through tough times due to inflation. It is the need of the hour to promote awareness about suicide and how it should not be the way out through problems.

There should also be counselling sessions for those suffering from suicidal thoughts. The government too should play its part and ensure that such situations that drive people to extremes are not created.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi