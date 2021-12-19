Heightened injustice

Massive injustice persists in Pakistan. In some places, in the name of ethnicity, regionalism, and provincialism, and in other places in the name of religion, sect, lobby and caste. What is worse is that nothing is being done to admonish those creating a divide in society. Violence and discrimination are rising. How long will this continue?

It is high time that people stood together against injustice – in any form and manifestation – and those who propagate it. Such people deny countless young people their rightful opportunity to grow on the sole grounds of ethnicity and sect. It is essential to fight against injustice to save this country because it is a threat to everyone.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad