GTU opens APS martyrs monument

NOWSHERA: A monument to Army Public School (APS) martyrs was inaugurated on Friday at the APS Government Technical University here at Aman Garh.

KP Secretary for Industries Humayun Khan performed the inauguration as a chief guest at the special ceremony.

University Vice-Chancellor Colonel (Retired) Zaffar Muhammad Khan, Economic Adviser Hashmat Khan, Admin Officer Taufeefur Rehman and Registrar Daudwan were present on the occasion.

The secretary of industries said peace had been restored up to a great extent in the country, and especially KP due to the APS martyrs.

The vice-chancellor said the Technical University was set up in 2016 and later the seat of learning was renamed as APS Government Technical University.

It was announced that the university would offer free education to three members of the APS victim families in every department.

A floral wreath was placed on the martyrs monument and prayer offered for the departed souls of 147 people, including 132 students who lost lives when a group of banned Tehrik-e-Taliban members stormed the army-run APS on the Warsak Road in Peshawar Cantonment and carried out the carnage.

Meanwhile, speaking at another special function in the Nizampur town, Awami National Party (ANP) central secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain demanded exemplary punishment to terrorists who were responsible for the APS carnage as that would provide solace to the parents who had lost loved ones in the tragedy.

The senior nationalist leader said December 16, 2014, was the blackest day of Pakistan history when terrorists massacred 147 students and staff members of the APS in Peshawar.

He said he could feel the tribulations of those who lost wards in the APS killing as he himself had suffered the loss because his only son Mian Rashid Hussain embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in his home town.

The ANP veteran leader was critical of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for the alleged plan to have talks and offer clemency to the proscribed TTP members.

“ Only those who lost their near and dear ones in violent incidents have that right,” he added.