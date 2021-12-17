JUI-F chief phones Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman telephoned the Chaudhry brothers – former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PMLQ) President Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi – here on Thursday.

He inquired about the health of Ch Shujaat and prayed for his speedy recovery. He told the Chaudhry brothers that he would come to see Ch Shujaat personally when he would visit Lahore.