Naftali Bennett to visit UAE

Jerusalem: Israel’s Naftali Bennett heads to the United Arab Emirates late on Sunday for the first official visit by a premier of the Jewish state since they established diplomatic ties last year.

The trip announced by Bennett’s office comes amid Israel’s renewed diplomatic push against resumed international talks with Iran over the Islamic republic’s nuclear programme.

Bennett on Monday meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to discuss "deepening the ties between Israel and the UAE, especially economic and regional issues," the prime minister’s office said. There was no immediate comment from the UAE on the visit.