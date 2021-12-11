Main artery of capital’s Western Corridor to open on December 16

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to inaugurate the Western Corridor of CPEC in the coming week. The four-lane motorway will connect the Hakla Interchange on M-1 Motorway to D.I. Khan.

The National High Authority has requested the prime minister to attend the inauguration ceremony on December 16th. The Western Corridor comprises 292.5-km-long four-lane motorway with 11 interchanges, 36 bridges, 119 underpasses, 33 flyovers and 398 culverts. Along with the motorway, 100 meters right of way has been developed on 62,900 kanals.

The project commenced in September, 2016 during the PMLN government. Its PC-1 cost was Rs110,208 million approved by ECNEC on 7th November, 2016. The Hakla D.I. Khan Motorway was constructed in five packages. Package 1 is from Yarak to Rehmani Khel comprising 54.6 kms.

The Package II was from Rehmani Khel to Kot Belian with the length of 71.2 kms. The Package III is spread over 52.5 kms and it spans from Kot Belian to Tarap. The Package IV is of 51.2 km length from Tarap to Pindi Gheb. Lastly, Package V is from Pindi Gheb to Hakla with the length of 63 kms. The revised construction cost of constructing these packages is Rs90,702.97 million.

The project starts from Hakla on M-1 passes near Qutbal, Fatehjang, Pindigheb, Tarap, Sikandarabad, Daud Khel, Mianwali, crossing River Indus, Isa Kheil, Kundal, Abdulkhel, Paniyala and ends at N-55 (Indus Highway) near Yarak. This road may further connect with Sagu on N-50 as CPEC WR Corridor. From Sagu onward upto Zhob/Quetta, the N-50 will be improved and dualized to facilitate Quetta and Waziristan traffic. The D.I. Khan located at a junction of N-50, N-55 and Waziristan area, therefore, 292.5 km new CPEC Motorway facility between Islamabad to Dera Ismail Khan will be a new hub of business for the North Punjab, southern KPK, Balochistan and Afghanistan.

The Motorway will have major interchanges on M1, Fatehjang, Pindigheb, Tarap, Daud Kheil, Paikheil/ Kot Belian/ Mianwali, Isha Kheil, Kundal (Lakki Marwat), Abdul Khel and Yarak near D.I. Khan. It includes various minor bridges and three major bridges on River Sawan near Trap, on Indus connecting Mianwali and Isa Kheil upstream of Chashma Barrage (a new link) and on River Kurram. The main bridges are constructed as 6-Lane. The right of way for the project is 100m considering conversion of 4-Lane into 6-Lane in future.

The existing connection from D.I. Khan to Rawalpindi/Islamabad is via Chashma, Mianwali, Talagang, Balkasar and small part of M2. However, the new connection between D.I. Khan and Islamabad will be a shortest and fastest facility as compared to the existing available road network from D.I. Khan to Rawalpindi/Islamabad, AJK, Northern Area and Peshawar rather all Karachi and Balochistan heavy traffic using Muzaffargarh-Mianwali Road will also be benefitted from this motorway. A lot of national exchequer will be saved besides time and fuel cost and vehicle wear and tear.

The surrounding areas of this motorway have farms producing vegetables, pulses, grains and fruits especially mangoes and dates of high quality. After completion, fertile hidden areas of North Punjab & South KPK will be opened to all kinds of trade and access to Pakistan road network through N-5, N-50, N-55, MM road and others.

This new Motorway shall improve the socio economic conditions of the deprived population of Pindi Gheb, Tarap, Makhad, Kala bagh, Daud Khel and others.The economic benefits of the project include reduction in travel time and fuel consumption, increase in regional trade, socio economic benefits for the local and easy access form farms to market, etc.

There are further various tourist sites on the way and the motorway will facilitate promotion to tourism also. The major tourism sites include proposed Kalabagh Dam site which will be easily accessed through Tarap Interchange, Maple Leaf Cement Factory and Industrial Zone at Skindarabad which will be easily accessed through Daud Kheil Interchange, Jinnah and Chashma Barrage, the Hilly Valley, Sheikh Badeen Hill Station and famous dates producing area of D.I. Khan.