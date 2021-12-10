Navy celebrates Hangor Day: Steel cutting of fifth Hangor class submarine held

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy celebrated the golden jubilee of Hangor Day, reminiscent of the heroic act and unrivalled courage of officers manning submarine Hangor that destroyed Indian Navy’s Khukri, an anti-submarine frigate during the 1971 war.

The remarkable naval action of destroying the Indian frigate took place in the southeast off ‘Diu Head’ on India’s west coast of India. It is distinguished in naval history as the first successful kill by any submarine after WW-II.

To commemorate golden jubilee of sinking of INS Khukri, an impressive ceremony was organized by the Pakistan Navy in Karachi. The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, was the chief guest while PNS Hangor’s commander, who destroyed the Indian ship and disabled another, Vice Admiral (retd) Ahmad Tasnim, was the guest of honour.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi underlined that Pakistan Navy is ready to respond to any threat and misadventure posed by the adversary. The Hangor’s triumph serves as a lesson to the enemy and a testimony of highest standard of professionalism and selfless devotion of our veteran submariners, he said. Highlighting Hangor’s valour during the 1971 war, the CNS described it as the pride of Pakistan Navy. The action was not only spectacularly executed but it was in the strategic domain that Indian aggressive designs were effectively neutralized. The sinking of INS Khukri plummeted the morale and will of the Indian Navy to engage any further in the battle. CNS Niazi also underscored that the inspirational role of our veterans, their dauntless sacrifices and daring acts have helped transform Pakistan Navy into a ‘force to reckon with’.

The valiant hero,Vice Admiral (retd) Ahmad Tasnim, who led the intrepid action, also addressed the audience. He attributed the success to the entire team members who formed stepping stones to achieve the final kill. The ceremony was also attended by Hangor’s veterans and a large number of senior serving and retired naval officers.

To commemorate the golden jubilee of Hangor Day, steel cutting of 5th Hangor class submarine, the first to be built indigenously in Pakistan, was also held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works. The new submarine at completion would undertake war and peace time roles as per the maritime dictates. The submarine possesses advanced stealth features to operate under multi threat environment and its state-of-the-art sensors are integrated with command and control systems, which can simultaneously track and engage several targets at standoff ranges. The submarine would be named PNS Tasnim upon commissioning, in honour of the heroic action of Hangor crew led by Vice Admiral (retd) Ahmad Tasnim.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, on the occasion, expressed gratitude to all those involved in construction of the new submarine and termed the occasion as another event of deepening relations of Pakistan and China. Th ceremony was attended by representatives of DA China and other high-ranking officials, including distinguished guests from the Embassy of China in Islamabad, MoDP, Pakistan Navy and Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works.