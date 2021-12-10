CM focusing on improving governance: Khawar

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and spokesperson for the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar said the chief minister was focusing on improving governance and service delivery. Departmental performance reports are being sought from every department and action is being taken against the negligent officers.

Talking to media at Hamdard Naunehal Assembly at the Children's Library Complex on Thursday, he said the chief minister had directed the bureaucracy for swift resolution of ongoing and pending issues and projects of public interest as well as effective eradication of institutional corruption.

Hasaan Khawar said the Opposition did not believe in any election or political system in which there was no victory for the "royal family". Replying to a question, he said that LG elections in Punjab would be held on time and the Opposition should prepare for a comprehensive defeat. He said in today's global village, focus on science and technology is the prerequisite for development and success. He said Pakistan needs to upgrade its public sector footprint in line with the demands of 21st century.