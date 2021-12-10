 
close
Friday December 10, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Boris welcomes second child

By AFP
December 10, 2021

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday became a father again, after his wife, Carrie, gave birth to a girl, Downing Street said. The "healthy baby girl" was born at a London hospital in the early hours and "both mother and daughter are doing very well", a spokeswoman for the couple said.