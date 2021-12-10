Boris welcomes second child

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday became a father again, after his wife, Carrie, gave birth to a girl, Downing Street said. The "healthy baby girl" was born at a London hospital in the early hours and "both mother and daughter are doing very well", a spokeswoman for the couple said.
BAGHDAD: The US-led coalition against Islamic State group has finished its combat mission in Iraq and will shift to a...
New Delhi: Indian farmers formally ended year-long mass protests on Thursday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
Paris: Facebook misidentified tens of thousands of advertisements flagged under its political ads policy, according to...
Washington: Instagram’s boss aimed to appease fuming US lawmakers on Thursday with a rosy view of the photo-sharing...
PARIS: Pressure on land and water resources has increased and poses a risk to not only feeding the next generation but...
Washington: The United States will swiftly determine whether Tehran is acting in "good faith" in talks about reviving...