JI to observe Balochistan Solidarity Day on 12th

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced observing Balochistan Solidarity Day on December 12 (Sunday) to highlight problems of Balochi people and their solution.
“Balochistan is rich of natural resources but its people are deprived of even basic needs. The present and former governments have failed to meet their demands,” said JI ameer Sirajul Haq while addressing a meeting of the party’s central leadership at Mansoora here on Wednesday. The meeting condemned Sialkot incident and demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits.
KARACHI: Hascol Petroleum has just concluded its much-awaited Annual General Meeting , in which its Chairman, former...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday suspended the operation of a notification dated 12-03-2021 through which...
SUKKUR: The Institute of Business Administration , Thatta Campus, has been handed over to the Sukkur IBA University...
SUKKUR: Two people committed suicide in Umerkot and Tando Allahyar district.Hardpressed over poverty, Mst Kubran, wife...
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority launched a crackdown on fake and substandard jam manufacturers and discarded 400kg jam...
MATIARI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that his party had accomplished...