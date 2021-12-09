JI to observe Balochistan Solidarity Day on 12th

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced observing Balochistan Solidarity Day on December 12 (Sunday) to highlight problems of Balochi people and their solution.

“Balochistan is rich of natural resources but its people are deprived of even basic needs. The present and former governments have failed to meet their demands,” said JI ameer Sirajul Haq while addressing a meeting of the party’s central leadership at Mansoora here on Wednesday. The meeting condemned Sialkot incident and demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits.