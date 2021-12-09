PM felicitates new German chancellor Olaf Scholz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday extended warm felicitations to Olaf Scholz on assuming the office of the Chancellor of Germany and said he looked forward to working with him to further deepen the multi-faceted Pak-German partnership.

He took to Twitter to write, “warm felicitations to Olaf Scholz on assuming the Office of the Chancellor. I look forward to working with Chancellor Scholz on further deepening and strengthening the long-standing multi-faceted partnership between Pakistan and Germany”.

In another tweet, Prime Minister condoled the passing away of a senior PTI member and said, “saddened to learn of the passing of Dr Abol Hassan, one of PTI’s early members who made valuable contributions towards our party organization. My condolences and prayers go to his family”.