PM felicitates new German chancellor Olaf Scholz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday extended warm felicitations to Olaf Scholz on assuming the office of the Chancellor of Germany and said he looked forward to working with him to further deepen the multi-faceted Pak-German partnership.
He took to Twitter to write, “warm felicitations to Olaf Scholz on assuming the Office of the Chancellor. I look forward to working with Chancellor Scholz on further deepening and strengthening the long-standing multi-faceted partnership between Pakistan and Germany”.
In another tweet, Prime Minister condoled the passing away of a senior PTI member and said, “saddened to learn of the passing of Dr Abol Hassan, one of PTI’s early members who made valuable contributions towards our party organization. My condolences and prayers go to his family”.
KABUL: The international community’s lack of recognition for the current Afghan government is unjust, an official of...
KARACHI: An earthquake measuring 4.1 on Richter scale jolted buildings and structures in Karachi on Wednesday night,...
The TTP is also expected to extend the month-long ceasefire to continue negotiations
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said the government would introduce an e-passport...
Let me clarify that there are no military bases offered to China in Balochistan, including Gwadar, Moeed Yusuf tells...
KARACHI: The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party , Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has claimed that the Sindh Local...