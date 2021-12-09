Nadra retired officer shot dead in Swat

MINGORA: A retired officer of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) was shot dead by unknown persons in the Qambar area in the district on Wednesday.

The police said that unidentified gunmen shot dead a retired officer of Nadra Syed Ali Shah and managed their escape. They said the body was shifted to the Saidu Sharif Hospital while a case was registered against unknown accused.

District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz Marwat said that investigation was going on in the case it was not known whether it was a target-killing incident or the slain officer had a personal enmity. It may be mentioned that incidents of kidnapping, target-killing and other crimes have increased in the district.