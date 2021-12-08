Driver, assistant suspended for halting train to buy yogurt

LAHORE: Stopping a passenger train to purchase yogurt proved too costly for an engine driver of Pakistan Railways when he and his assistant driver were suspended by authorities after the video of the main line shopping went viral on social media.

Driver Rana Muhammad Shehzad stopped a passenger train at Kana Kacha area in the outskirts of Lahore to purchase yogurt from a milk shop. A passerby recorded the video of the incident which went viral on social media, causing a number of complaints reached railway authorities on which they and Federal Minister Azam Khan Swati issued suspension orders for Rana Shehzad and his assistant driver Iftikhar Hussain. A railway official admitted that such incidents often occur as there was hardly any check on the drivers’ violations of operation codes at the expense of thousands of passengers suffering agony.