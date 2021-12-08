LG polls Candidates complain of high expenses

SWABI: Contesting election for Tehsil chairman was more expensive than running for the provincial assembly constituency, some candidates said on Tuesday.

The candidates said in the Pakhtun society, they had to approach each and every voter to seek his support or else they would not vote for him

There are 20 union councils in Tehsil Razaar, 14 in Tehsil Topi, over 11 in Tehsil Topi and 11 in Tehsil Chota Lahor, said an official of the District Election Commission.

In all four tehsils, the election of Tehsil Razaar is going to be difficult.

Ghulam Haqqani, the Awami National Party candidate for Tehsil Razaar Nazim, said that there were 27 UCs in the National Assembly constituency and he was supposed to cover 20 UCs. “It is difficult to cover all regions in a short span of time. All our hopes are attached to party workers,” he said.

Khalid Khan, who is contesting the election as an independent candidate for Tehsil Swabi chairman, said there were five constituencies of the provincial assembly in the district but there were four tehsils in the district and only four chairmen would be elected in the upcoming local bodies’ election scheduled for December 19.

The candidates said that another difficult task was to approach the female voters and convince them to come out from homes and cast their votes on the election day.

Rabnawaz Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate for Tehsil Swabi Chairman, conceded that it was difficult to reach voters and run the campaign without the support of party workers.

A candidate running for Tehsil Chota Lahor slot said that about Rs1 million was needed to arrange transportation for the voters on the polling day.