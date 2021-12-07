Pakistan taking part in world maritime body polls: minister

KARACHI: Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Monday said that Pakistan is planning to expand its maritime footprint by playing an active role at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and is a candidate for Category C in the upcoming elections on Dec 10.

“As a responsible Maritime Nation, Pakistan reaffirms its commitments towards the adoption and implementation of the highest maritime standards,” he added.

In a press statement Zaidi said: “While Pakistan has achieved certain milestones in ensuring lowest possible carbon footprint on its ports, it believes in a collective effort to achieve the net zero targets. A global effort to ensure Zero-carbon technology and fuels must be made available worldwide, and at an affordable price especially for the developing nations.

“After becoming part of the IMO council for Category C this year, Pakistan hopes to be part of the decision-making platform to mutually devise implementation strategies and come up with tangible solutions to ensure knowledge sharing and transferring of technology for all member states.

“Pakistan also strongly endorses the idea of ‘IMO Maritime Research Fund’ and appreciates all the nations that signed the Clyde Bank Declaration for Green Shipping Corridors recently at COP26 last month. As a responsible maritime nation, Pakistan reaffirms its commitment towards the adoption and implementation of the highest maritime standards,” the statement said.

Pakistan became a member of the IMO in 1958. Being among the few pioneering members of IMO, Pakistan served as an elected council member five times in 1977, 1979, 1987, 1989 and 1991. After a hiatus of 30 years, Pakistan is all set to embark upon the candidacy this year.