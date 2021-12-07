Charity food festival

Rawalpindi: It is a fact universally known that food brings people from all corners of the world together. Now multiply that superpower by 35 and you’ll find yourself awestruck by Westminster’s International Food Festival. The biggest student initiated cultural and food charity event of the year returned this Saturday, December 4th at Westminster Academy, bringing the world’s culinary landscape to Islamabad, says a press release.

Students, parents and staff served a galore of ethnic cuisines from across the globe, donned in traditional dresses at decorated stalls that were a visual treat for all the attendees. While all the glorious food was the star of the night, other main ingredients of the festival included team spirit in its purest form, and the golden opportunity to instill a sense of tolerance towards other cultures in students.

Freshly grilled Shish Tawook from Lebanon, ‘Chappli kebab’ from KP, Mandi from Saudi Arabia, Momo’s from Nepal, Pho from Vietnam, Satay from the Malaysia, fish ‘n chips from UK and a cup of hot soup from Switzerland were among the many treats that warmed up the beautiful December night!

Stalls were evaluated by judges Klaus Euler, Ayesha Luqman and Vaneeza Ahmad. Judges said that the competition was very tough as all the 35 stalls represented were outstanding, festival is getting better every year. 3rd place was tied between Italy, France, Canada and Sri Lanka, at 2nd place was Japan. 1st place was tied between Turkey, Nepal & Egypt.

An attendee during the festival said ‘Seeing the Westminster community come together in such spirit has been amazing. What’s even more wonderful is the way our students have indulged in learning about various cultures and celebrated all that diversity with astounding passion’.