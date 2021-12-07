Indonesia volcano erupts again, hampering rescue operations

LUMAJANG, Indonesia: Indonesia’s Mount Semeru spewed more ash on Monday, hampering the search for survivors as the death toll rose to 22 following the volcano’s deadly weekend eruption.
The biggest mountain on the island of Java thundered to life on Saturday, ejecting a mushroom of volcanic ash high into the sky and raining hot mud as thousands of panicked people fled their homes. Aerial photos showed entire streets filled with grey volcanic ash and mud, which had swallowed many homes and vehicles, including whole trucks.
