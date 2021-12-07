Black law being imposed on Karachiites: MPA Qureshi

PTI leader and Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi has expressed his concerns over Sindh's local government system and the elected Nazim under it, saying that it is a black law of Karachi.

He said on Monday the system was being imposed on the citizens, the PTI would convene a conference on December 12 with all likeminded political parties against this local government system, for which contacts had also been started.

MPA Qureshi said there would be a full-scale protest in Karachi on December 19 against “this black law”. He added that the mayor coming under this system would be powerless as many sectors, including the SBCA, the water board, education and health, had been taken away from him.

He said the previous mayor had been saying for decades that he had no authority, but even the few powers that the mayor had had been taken away from him by this law. He added that PTI founder Imran Khan had been raising his voice in the Senate elections that there should be no secret ballot. In Karachi too, if the mayor was elected by secret ballot, it would only increase corruption, he warned.