Grave concerns

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the problem of sewage water seeping into the Shah Muhammad graveyard in North Karachi. Some of the graves have become completely submerged in water, which is damaging them. These graves might soon completely topple over.

It is also pertinent to mention that this water is coming from sector-7, which houses a large number of illegal occupants. It is incomprehensible that this illegal occupation persists. The authorities concerned should take immediate measures to resolve the issues. If Nasla Tower can be razed down for not having NOCs and for being built on encroached land, why can illegal occupation not be prevented?

Faisal Ansar

Karachi