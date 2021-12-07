Grave concerns

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the problem of sewage water seeping into the Shah Muhammad graveyard in North Karachi. Some of the graves have become completely submerged in water, which is damaging them. These graves might soon completely topple over.
It is also pertinent to mention that this water is coming from sector-7, which houses a large number of illegal occupants. It is incomprehensible that this illegal occupation persists. The authorities concerned should take immediate measures to resolve the issues. If Nasla Tower can be razed down for not having NOCs and for being built on encroached land, why can illegal occupation not be prevented?
Faisal Ansar
Karachi
The barbarous lynching in Sialkot should be a cause of immense shame to the people of this country and its government....
Educated women guarantee an educated and enlightened generation. Truly, Pakistan cannot prosper unless women, who...
Pakistan is a beautiful country. Many foreigners come to visit its scenic spots. These include the Hunza Valley,...
It is incumbent upon a state to protect all citizens and to ensure the rule of laws and provision of justice. In order...
This refers to the news report ‘Govt to impose ban on imported cars for six months’ . Recent trends indicate that...
The unimaginably brutal killing of a Sri Lankan citizen in Sialkot has sent chills down the spine of every person with...