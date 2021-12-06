‘Nation’s prosperity depends on educating women’

Rawalpindi: A welcome party for girl students was arranged here at Jinnah Institute of Informatics and Commerce. Deputy Chief Executive of the Jinnah Institute Dr. Saman Quddusi welcomed the girl students, says a press release.

Dr. Saman Quddusi addressing the newly inducted students said that by educating a man is like educating an individual while educating a woman means educating not only a whole family but the entire society.

“How can a country become modern, progressive and economically strong if half of its population is away from schools and colleges? The nations who became economic superpowers first made their womenfolk educated and financially independent,” she said.

She said that Jinnah Institute offers its students a mix of top class education and character building environment along with abundant opportunities of curricular and extra-curricular activities.

“We have got behind us over 35 years of experience in delivering quality education in the twin cities and our students are shining in every sphere of life not only in Pakistan but abroad as well,” she said.