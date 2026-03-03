Taylor Swift displays 'Elizabeth Taylor' cover art before Record Store Day vinyl release

Taylor Swift finally put the cover art of Elizabeth Taylor on display, sparking crazy reactions from her fans.

The pop sensation is gearing up to release a seven-inch vinyl for Elizabeth Taylor ahead of its release on Record Store Day.

Along with original version, Swift has added acoustic version of the song to the limited-edition vinyl. This release is a part of this year’s annual celebrations of local vinyl shops.

The 7 vinyl record with collectible cover artwork features the original song and the So Glamorous Cabaret Version and is called the “Cry My Eyes Violet Glitter Vinyl.”

For those unaware, Elizabeth Taylor is part of her 2025 hit album The Life of a Showgirl, which contains 12 songs, such as:

• The Fate of Ophelia

• Eldest Daughter

• Opalite

• Father Figure

• Ruin the Friendship

• Wood

• CANCELLED!

• Wi$h Li$t

• Actually Romantic

• Honey

• The Life of a Showgirl

Notably, The Fate of Ophelia and Opalite secured No. 1 position on the US Billboard Hot 100, while The Fate of Ophelia also topped the Billboard Global 200, becoming the longest-running number one song by Swift in the United States.

Swifties are also voicing their thoughts on the newly released artwork, as one person commented, “Taylor Swift serving vintage glamour with that ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ cover art, talk about a timeless vibe! Record Store Day is about to hit peak elegance."

“ELIZABETH TAYLOR NEXT SINGLE?! MY DREAMS ARE COMING TRUE,” another wrote.

“i’ll cry my eyes violet if i DONT get this!!!!” the third stated

“Looks like I'm going to be running to my nearest record store to get me one of these,” one said.

“KNEW IT [emoji] Taylor never misses Record Store Day,” another noted.