Insect bite

Dengue has been spreading rapidly across the country with new cases being reported daily. In Punjab, by November 24, the number had reached 23,866. This is a cause for extreme concern and demands immediate attention of the healthcare department and municipal corporations.
People also need to take protective measures and should ensure that no water accumulates in their homes, as dengue mosquitoes breed in clean and stagnant water. They should also use insect repellents and cover up when going out.
Muhammad Soomro
Kandhkot
