The evil that be

This refers to the news report ‘Sri Lankan factory manager tortured to death by workers in Sialkot’ (December 3). While several political and religious leaders, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and religious cleric Maulana Tariq Jamil, have spoken out against it, the question is: what is being done to stop such heinous and barbaric acts perpetrated in broad daylight by ordinary people? Why are people so quick to shed another person’s blood? What is even more alarming to note is the way such murders are celebrated with pride as acts of valour.

The responsibility of how this horrific acceptance of violence seeped into our society lies on the shoulders of not only our leaders but also on some people who claim to preach religion, which influences the thinking of ordinary people. This incident, shameful and devastating as it was, was simply a classic case of you reap what you sow. The extremism seeping into society should be rooted out before it's too late.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada