Rough diamonds

In developed societies, differently-abled persons (DAPs) are given extra attention and infinite opportunities to excel in life. In Pakistan, they are considered to be burdens and are treated with disdain. They are forced to live in dark corners of their homes and are often denied educational opportunities. In some cases such people are kicked out of their homes and are forced to beg or live at NGO-run shelters. If ever some child is born in a family willing to help, he/she must then face discrimination from those outside the family.
We should create a conducive environment for differently-abled people by providing them with facilities and services. Even more importantly, there is a need to create awareness for behaviour change. If we can provide a healthy and stable environment for the differently-abled, they will be able to contribute to the development of the nation.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
One cannot help but think that the incident in Sialkot was somehow encouraged by the state’s recent compromise with...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the problem of gas shortage being faced by residents of Karachi....
Dengue has been spreading rapidly across the country with new cases being reported daily. In Punjab, by November 24,...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the poor condition of roads in Rawalpindi and the resultant...
Today corruption and unemployment are the two major causes of underdevelopment in Pakistan. The unemployed remain...
This refers to the news report ‘Sri Lankan factory manager tortured to death by workers in Sialkot’ . While...