3 kilns sealed

Rawalpindi: The district administration has sealed three brick kilns and imposed fines of Rs180,000 on the violators for non-compliance with zig-zag technology and causing smog.
According to a district administration spokesman, AC Gujar Khan Zeb Nasir along with the Rawalpindi district police and Environment Department team carried out an inspection of brick kilns in Gujar Khan Tehsil and took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.
He informed that action was also being taken against the farmers over violations of the government instructions regarding smog and burning stubble. In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali, ACs of all the tehsils of the district and the Environment department had launched a crackdown against the brick kilns causing smog.
