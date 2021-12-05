Minorities at risk

This week, two brutal incidents, inspired by religious extremism, have shocked people across the country. On November 28, a mob set fire to a police station in Charsadda, ostensibly enraged by alleged blasphemy by an individual said to be of unsound mind. Then on December 3, a factory manager from Sri Lanka was lynched in Sialkot by a mob on allegations of blasphemy.
There are a plethora of factors contributing to this increasing religious zeal across the country. First, there is an increasing involvement of religion at the state level by dignitaries. This creates a self-righteous population swayed by religion. Second, religious parties exploit social media to propagate their agendas which further deteriorates the situation. One fears that if things continue as they are, religious fanaticism will prevail in society and will not stop until all minority groups are stripped of their legal and civil rights. To counter this threat, the Single National Curriculum (SNC) designed for madrassahs should be implemented as soon as possible. Moreover, it is important to regulate social media platforms to stop the spread of false information. Last, there is a need for awareness campaigns at grassroots levels, to encourage people to let go of bigotry and fanaticism so the country can prosper.
Syed Haris Nawaz
Mardan
No one has the right to disregard the law of the country. On December 3, a mob in Sialkot lynched the manager of a...
Tax evasion is one of the biggest and oldest economic challenges facing Pakistan. We cannot ensure the achievement of...
Since 2018, inflation has been growing worse. In November, it broke the record of the last 20 months, spiking to 11.5...
A country that fails to improve its educational standards will never be able to prosper. Pakistan lags behind other...
On November 29, President Alvi’s son signed an MoU with an American company for affordable dental healthcare. This...
Both crime and unemployment are on the rise across the country. A high rate of homicide and suicide has also reported...