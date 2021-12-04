Sherry for taking stock of economic woes

ISLAMABAD: PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman Friday penned a letter to Chairman Senate’s Finance Committee Talha Mehmood and asked him to defer the routine agenda of the committee on December 6 and get a briefing on the state of Pakistan’s perilous economic situation.
“I am sure you do too, that given the state of Pakistan’s perilous economic situation, it is imperative to discuss and brief the committee on several burning issues of public importance,” she stated in her letter.
Ms Rehman stated that instead of routine agenda, the government should brief the Committee about the conditions of the IMF, address the skyrocketing inflation, the perilous current account deficit, the widening trade of deficit and free-fall of the Pakistani rupee. “Given the nature of the multiple crises emerging in the economy, she would urge to defer routing agenda of the next meeting, change the date if you need to and replace it with these urgent issues of extreme public consternation,” she stated in a letter.
She stated that the official inflation rate has surged a troubling 11.55 per cent from 9.28 per cent which is the highest recorded increase in the past 21 months while the food inflation is at an abysmal 11.2 per cent compared to 10.8 per cent last month, and the sensitive Price index is up by 18 per cent.
She stated that to matter worse, the domestic oil prices have not changed since November 5, despite a decline in the international oil prices.
PESHAWAR: Medical Teaching Institution Hayatabad Medical Complex has started a single additional Covid-19 vaccination...
ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and Chairman of the Institute of Research and Reforms Senator Abdul Rehman Malik...
LAKKI MARWAT: At least 15 people were critically injured when a passenger coach collided with a long vehicle in Gul...
NOWSHERA: Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Adnan Shah on Friday dismissed the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami...
HARIPUR: Pakistan Muslim League-N provincial president Amir Muqam has asked the ECP to implement the laws equally on...
PESHAWAR: Anti-Narcotics Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered 94.73 kilogram heroine, 11.06 kilogram Ice and 1014.858...