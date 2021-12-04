Stressful schools

The people of Balochistan are still striving for their basic needs of water, shelter, food and education. In 2015, there were more than 12000 schools in Balochistan. However, most of them do not have proper infrastructure or basic facilities. Teachers too face enormous challenges because of multi-graded and overcrowded classrooms. There are a number of ghost schools and teachers, and over 300,000 fake registrations of students in school.

There is also a lack of libraries and a proper assessment system. The authorities concerned must solve these issues immediately.

Nisar Shah

Nushki