Security plan for NA-133 by-election

LAHORE:The Lahore Police have devised a comprehensive plan for the security of polling stations on the eve of by-election of National Assembly's constituency NA-133 scheduled to be held on Dec 5, 2021.

Around 254 polling stations have been set up for the polling process of NA-133 including 22 polling stations of A category, 198 of B category whereas 34 polling stations of C category. Around 200 separate polling stations have been set up for men and women and 54 mixed polling stations have also been set up.

The CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said on Friday, foolproof security would be provided to staff and the citizens visiting these polling stations for voting. No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands and disturb the polling process as the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan would be strictly enforced for peaceful conduct of polling, he pledged. More than 2,000 police officers would be deployed on security duty on Dec 5 (tomorrow). Meanwhile, senior police officers would be constantly monitoring the security arrangements while either on patrol or through control room, the CCPO added. The traffic police under the supervision of CTO Lahore have also devised a separate traffic management plan for the polling day. According to the plan, there will be an additional force for areas with increased election activity. Traffic officials will identify time slots when congestion on the roads tends to multiply and around that time wardens will be asked to establish diversions to maintain flow of traffic.