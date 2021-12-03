Puppet shows for orphans held

Islamabad : National Puppet Theatre Pakistan National Council of the Arts has started its theme-based puppet shows including its message-oriented performances on various socio-economic issues and their solutions.

In the series of this endeavour, PNCA in collaboration with Secours Islamique France (SIF) held two puppet shows on 30th November and 1st December 2021 at PNCA’s Auditorium. The objective of these puppet shows was to create awareness among the community regarding the rights and responsibilities of children and parents, help and support orphan children and their families by providing equal opportunities for quality education of girls and boys, provision of nutrition, clean water, and clean environment for their growth to protect children from drug addiction and drugs, to create awareness among children for their right of protection from laborious work which directly affects their physical and mental growth and their protection from sexual and physical abuse.

NPT had conveyed these messages through stories of “Meena Ki Kahani” and “Roshan Mustaqbil”. Mina Ki Kahani is a story of a village child girl who despite her urge to receive an education and go to school like her brother was denied her right to education. Somehow at a later stage, her parent realise the importance of education for girls and allow her to go to school.

“Roshan Mustqbil” is a story of three orphan children two brothers and a sister who are street hawkers and housemaid. They earn their livelihood through labour work. Their employers take responsibility for their education livelihood with a message to encourage well-off families to support orphans and less privileged communities in our society to get an education and other basic necessities of life.