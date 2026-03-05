Costco Canada recalls dessert nationwide over potentially life-threatening allergens

Costco Canada has recalled a dessert product nationwide after the manufacturer warned it may contain undeclared nut allergens that could trigger serious allergic reactions.

On March 3, Costco Canada shared a statement from manufacturer Mellow Food announcing a voluntary recall of certain lots of Delici Dubai Style chocolate mousse.

“Mellow Food is voluntarily recalling certain lot codes of the Delici Dubai Style chocolate mousse due to the possible presence of cashew nuts and macadamia nuts that are not declared on the label,” the statement said.

Undeclared allergens can pose significant health risks. Officials warn the product could cause “severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reactions in sensitive individuals”.

Customers who are allergic to cashew nuts or macadamia nuts are advised not to consume the mousse.

The recalled product contains six servings and has the Universal Product Code (UPC) 812190020825.

The recall applies to multiple lots with best-before dates ranging from February 27, 2026 to March 27, 2026.

Costco Canada says customers who purchased the affected product can return it to a warehouse location.