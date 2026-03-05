David Harbour’s ex faced extreme humiliation at Lily Allen’s producer's birthday bash

David Harbour’s ex, Morgan Cozzi, had to face extreme embarrassment at a birthday party of Lily Allen’s long-time producer.

On February 20, 2026, producer, Blue May, threw a birthday party at his residence in Los Angeles’ Beachwood Canyon but Cozzi was asked to leave the party, according to TMZ.

May organized the party at the same house where Allen did not only pen, but also recorded her album West End Girl, released in 2025.

The Somewhere Only We Know songstress was in London, but a great number of her friends and acquaintances were in attendance, such as Rita Ora.

Cozzi became part of celebrations as a "friend of a friend” and her presence did not bother anyone at first. The situation completely changed when attendees recognized her for her past link with Harbour, ex-husband of Allen.

The security guard working at the party was called and asked to leave the part along with her friends.

For those unaware, Harbour and Allen tied the knot in 2020 but decided to party ways after four years of their marriage in late 2024 and early 2025.

The Stranger Things star and the Never Gonna Happen crooner were in a “crumbling” marriage because their separation was linked to Harbour’s infidelity.

It is worth noting that Lily Allen turned her pain into music as a song titled 4Chan Stan from her album West End Girl hints at discovering Harbour’s relationship with another woman, especially learning that he had gifted a luxury handbag to his girlfriend.