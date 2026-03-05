Hornets vs Celtics: Charlotte earns sixth straight win in 118-89 victory

The Charlotte Hornets extended their winning streak to six games with a 118-89 victory over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Kon Knueppel led Charlotte with 20 points, while Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball each added 18 points.

Charlotte controlled the game from the opening minutes and never trailed. The Hornets led by as many as 29 points while committing only five turnovers.

Derrick White led the Celtics with 29 points. Jaylen Brown finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds as Boston saw its three game winning streak come to an end.

The Celtics struggled offensively throughout the game while playing their sixth contest in nine days.

Boston shot just 38 percent from the field making 30 of 79 attempts and committed 16 turnovers that resulted in 21 Charlotte points.

The Hornets continued to build their advantage in the second quarter.

Boston’s shooting slumped as low as 25 percent at one point while Charlotte capitalized and carried a 64-43 lead into halftime.