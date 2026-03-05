Iran-US war: Senate rejects measure to limit Trump’s military action

The US Senate on Wednesday rejected a bipartisan resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s ability to conduct military action in Iran as the Iran conflict continues.

The measure failed in a 53 to 47 vote largely along party lines, as the resolution sought to stop US military operations against Iran without congressional approval.

Democrats argued the administration sidelined Congress and provided changing reasons for the military campaign.

Most Republicans voted against the measure, although some indicated their position could change if the Iran conflict expands.

Two senators broke with their parties during the vote. Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted against the resolution, while Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky supported it.

Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine opposed the measure, saying it would have sent the wrong signal during the ongoing conflict.

"At this juncture, providing unequivocal support to our service members is critically important, as is ongoing consultation by the administration with Congress" she said, according to BBC.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer urged lawmakers to back the measure before the vote: "Do you stand with the American people who are exhausted with forever wars in the Middle East or stand with Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth as they bumble us headfirst into another war?"

The Iran conflict began after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iranian targets, with Tehran responding with attacks on Israel and US-allied states in the Gulf.