Khloe Kardashian considering having third child 'on her own'
Khloé Kardashian shares two kids, daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3, with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian is considering welcoming a third child alone.
During the latest episode of her Khloé in Wonderland podcast, the 41-year-old reality star revealed that she is “contemplating” expanding her family “on [her] own.”
When her fan asked, "If you met your soulmate this year, would you want to have more kids with him?"
To which Khloe replied, "Never say never. For me, I would want to be married and have kids that way."
"Or I have thought... maybe I do have a few more embryos in the freezer and – I don't think I have the energy for another baby but I do think girls need sisters," she continued.
The Good American co-creator revealed that "I have been contemplating, do I just do this? Do it on my own. But I don't know if, emotionally, I can handle this."
"It's just been a thought. I've just been thinking about it," Khloe clarified.
The TV star added, "I would put the baby in a surrogate and I think I would have a very different experience because I would be along for that surrogate journey, as opposed to all the trauma that surrounded Tatum's surrogate experience."
For those unversed, Khloé is a mother of two kids, daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3, whom she welcomed with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
-
Starlink bridges digital divide: Global internet now reaching world’s most remote regions
-
'An Avengers movie every 20 minutes': Seth MacFarlane gets candid about taxing 'Ted' production
-
MGK's flirty comment on Megan Fox's sultry pics fuels reunion buzz
-
'He was really reminiscing': Clinton sparks reactions after being caught smiling at Epstein photos
-
Young Sebastian Bach: Wild photos from his long-haired rock star era amid Christina Applegate confession
-
Val Chmerkovskiy shares message with fans after hospitalization: 'Thank God, no brain tumour'
-
Elon Musk: Tesla set to lead in AGI and revolutionary atom-shaping AI
-
Madeline Ross, sister of popular streamer Adin Ross, dies at 36