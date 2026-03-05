Khloe Kardashian considering having third child 'on her own'

Khloé Kardashian is considering welcoming third child 'on her own'

During the latest episode of her Khloé in Wonderland podcast, the 41-year-old reality star revealed that she is “contemplating” expanding her family “on [her] own.”

When her fan asked, "If you met your soulmate this year, would you want to have more kids with him?"

To which Khloe replied, "Never say never. For me, I would want to be married and have kids that way."

"Or I have thought... maybe I do have a few more embryos in the freezer and – I don't think I have the energy for another baby but I do think girls need sisters," she continued.

The Good American co-creator revealed that "I have been contemplating, do I just do this? Do it on my own. But I don't know if, emotionally, I can handle this."

"It's just been a thought. I've just been thinking about it," Khloe clarified.

The TV star added, "I would put the baby in a surrogate and I think I would have a very different experience because I would be along for that surrogate journey, as opposed to all the trauma that surrounded Tatum's surrogate experience."

For those unversed, Khloé is a mother of two kids, daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3, whom she welcomed with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.