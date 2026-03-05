Nick Blankenburg acquired by Avalanche from Predators in NHL trade deal

Nick Blankenburg is heading to the Colorado Avalanche after the team acquired the defenceman from the Nashville Avalanche in exchange for a 2027 fifth round pick.

The trade was announced Wednesday by both teams, as Blankenburg, 27, has been in the middle of a career best offensive season.

The right shot defenceman has recorded six goals and 21 points in 49 games for Nashville this year. He has also averaged 17 minutes and 58 seconds of ice time per game during his second season with the Predators.

Blankenburg joined Nashville in the 2024 off season after signing a two year, two way contract with the team.

He previously began his NHL career with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Across five NHL seasons Blankenburg has scored 16 goals and added 55 points in 164 career games. He has also recorded 58 penalty minutes during that span.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Colorado currently holds the best record in the NHL with 91 points and a 41 10 9 record.

The Avalanche are expected to use Blankenburg as additional depth on the blue line as the team continues its push toward the Stanley Cup playoffs.