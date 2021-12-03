National Disabled T20 Cricket final today

KARACHI: The final of National Disabled T20 Cricket Championship will be played at 9:30am between Islamabad and Bahawalpur at Moin Khan Cricket Academy Ground here on Friday (today).
In the first semi-final of the National Championship, Islamabad defeated Peshawar and in the second semi-final, Bahawalpur defeated Karachi.
Bahawalpur made it to the final for the first time while this will be the second consecutive final for Islamabad.
“We played very well in the league matches. In the knockout matches we beat Multan in Multan and then Karachi in Karachi,” said Bahawalpur captain Mohammad Shehzad. “The spirits are high. We will try our best to maintain this in the final. Muhammad Noman will be our main weapon who has won the Man of the Match award four times in a row,” he added.
KARACHI: The preparation for Pakistan’s first ever sports extravaganza at educational institutions level named...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising judokas Qaiser Afridi and Sajjad Khan Haqqani have reached Beirut to feature in the...
ISLAMABAD: Approval and implementation of the proposed National Sports Policy will be on the top of agenda in a...
LAHORE: Rimsha of Punjab was the first to make it to the final of the ladies event on the third day of the 38th Men &...
KARACHI: DHA’s M Khalid on Thursday fired an impressive round of 71 to surprisingly emerge as a joint leader along...
KARACHI: Russia’s prominent judo Olympian Musa Mogushkov has refused to serve as Pakistan coach.“Yes Musa has...