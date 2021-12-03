National Disabled T20 Cricket final today

KARACHI: The final of National Disabled T20 Cricket Championship will be played at 9:30am between Islamabad and Bahawalpur at Moin Khan Cricket Academy Ground here on Friday (today).

In the first semi-final of the National Championship, Islamabad defeated Peshawar and in the second semi-final, Bahawalpur defeated Karachi.

Bahawalpur made it to the final for the first time while this will be the second consecutive final for Islamabad.

“We played very well in the league matches. In the knockout matches we beat Multan in Multan and then Karachi in Karachi,” said Bahawalpur captain Mohammad Shehzad. “The spirits are high. We will try our best to maintain this in the final. Muhammad Noman will be our main weapon who has won the Man of the Match award four times in a row,” he added.