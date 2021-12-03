50kg charas seized, driver held in Jacobabad

SUKKUR: The excise police in Jacobabad seized 50 kgs of charas from a truck and arrested its driver on Thursday.

An official of the excise police, Jacobabad, Qurban Ali Shaikh, said the police stopped a truck bearing no. K-5542, bound for Karachi from Quetta at a check-post on suspicion and recovered 50kg high quality Charas during its search. The official claimed that the truck driver Bangul Khan confessed to transporting the contraband to Karachi.