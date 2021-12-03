Cold, dry weather forecast for most areas of country

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with smoggy conditions continued to prevail in the City here on Thursday. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.

However, smog/fog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped to -07°C while in Lahore, it was 9.9°C and maximum was 23.7°C.